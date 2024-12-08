Q3 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries Cut by Roth Capital

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in THOR Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 25.1% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

