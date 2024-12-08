RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $334.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
