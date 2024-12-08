DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 39.5% during the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 303,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

