SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

LEDS opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 5.24% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

