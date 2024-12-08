Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

OPOF opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 44.9% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

