Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.89. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.06%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
