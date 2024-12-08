Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Stratasys stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,050,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 647,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

