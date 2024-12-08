StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

ONCT opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.