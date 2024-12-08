StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 292,716 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,304,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after buying an additional 372,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

