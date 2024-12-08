Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $155.93 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

