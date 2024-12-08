StockNews.com Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of KEP opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
