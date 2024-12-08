StockNews.com Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of KEP opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 380,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 98,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

