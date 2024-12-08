StockNews.com Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE JWN opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.56.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.