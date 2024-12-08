Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

OOMA stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $399.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ooma has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ooma by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ooma by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

