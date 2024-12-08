Loop Capital Boosts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $55.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.7 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.