Tractor Supply Stock to Split on Friday, December 20th (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) are set to split on Friday, December 20th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 19th.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $282.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $307.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
