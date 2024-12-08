Tractor Supply Stock to Split on Friday, December 20th (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) are set to split on Friday, December 20th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 19th.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $282.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

