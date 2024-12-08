Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) versus TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Head to Head Analysis

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Synchrony Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 45.26 -$73.42 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $20.71 billion 1.28 $2.24 billion $7.66 8.87

Profitability

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

This table compares TeraWulf and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -41.88% -15.91% -11.67% Synchrony Financial 13.98% 16.64% 1.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13 Synchrony Financial 1 7 13 1 2.64

TeraWulf presently has a consensus target price of $8.07, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $58.68, indicating a potential downside of 13.61%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

