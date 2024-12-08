Comparing Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) & ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and ACI Worldwide”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $992.61 million 2.36 -$306.53 million ($1.20) -7.71 ACI Worldwide $1.45 billion 4.03 $121.51 million $2.11 26.46

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsoft Cloud. Kingsoft Cloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kingsoft Cloud and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 1 6 1 3.00 ACI Worldwide 0 3 3 0 2.50

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus price target of $5.93, indicating a potential downside of 35.86%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.34%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -28.41% -19.13% -7.90% ACI Worldwide 14.04% 21.67% 8.45%

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Kingsoft Cloud on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

