Critical Survey: Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and Fenikso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 9 8 1 2.56 Fenikso 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Marathon Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Fenikso.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of 22.62, meaning that its stock price is 2,162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marathon Oil and Fenikso”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $6.70 billion 2.38 $1.55 billion $2.33 12.25 Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 19.73% 12.80% 7.35% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Fenikso on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. In addition, it owns and operates Sugarloaf gathering system, a natural gas pipeline. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the operation of oil and gas asset. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

