AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.29.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

NYSE:AN opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $169.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

