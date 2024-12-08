The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

SJM stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $115.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

