ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,897.03. This trade represents a 17.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 10,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $173,630.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,985.05. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,661 shares of company stock valued at $414,551. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 351,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,300,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

