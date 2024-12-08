Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $50.96 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,355.84. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $370,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,585.44. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,994 shares of company stock worth $3,427,975. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,074,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,769,000 after purchasing an additional 395,709 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after purchasing an additional 339,373 shares during the period. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 145.7% in the third quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 466,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

