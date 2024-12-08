Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

