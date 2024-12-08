CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.58.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

