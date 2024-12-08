Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Lipocine Trading Up 2.2 %
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company's stock.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
