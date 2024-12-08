LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.95. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

