Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 244.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1,939.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

