Kellanova (NYSE:K) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on K. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $92,516,606 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 731,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,725,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,052,000 after buying an additional 196,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,909,000 after buying an additional 277,171 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,546,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after buying an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

