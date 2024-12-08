Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.38) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.67 ($3.53).
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,118 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,149.10). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 726 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £1,640.76 ($2,091.21). Insiders purchased a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $575,962 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
