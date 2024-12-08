SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMA stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

