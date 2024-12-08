Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $68.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,576.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

