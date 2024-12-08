Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
