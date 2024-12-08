Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE FSI opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.