EPWK Holdings Ltd. Plans $14 Million IPO for Week of December 16th (EPWK)

EPWK Holdings Ltd. (EPWK) is planning to raise $14 million in an initial public offering on the week of December 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,800,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, EPWK Holdings Ltd. generated $18.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $390,000. EPWK Holdings Ltd. has a market cap of $91.8 million.

Cathay Securities and Revere Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

EPWK Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the parent of a Chinese crowdsourcing platform. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â WeÂ are the second-largest online marketplace in China. Our platform, operated through EPWK VIE, is one of only two comprehensive crowdsourcing platforms in China. The other one is operated by Zhubajie.Â Our marketplace platform was launched in 2011. We have achieved significant growth ever since our inception. Our platform users consist of buyers who seek talent for their jobs and sellers who offer different talents and skills.Â We currently have over 25.27 million registered users and offer an expansive catalog to provide diversified services to businesses of all sizes. Our daily inquiries well exceed 10,000 from logo design to business name selection to software development. Our buyers range from micro-sized and small businesses to medium-sized businesses from various industries.Â Our sellers include student artists, professional designers, part-time freelancers and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses with different talents, skills and services to offer.Â As of Dec. 31, 2023, we had 8.59 million accumulated registered buyers and 16.68 million accumulated registered sellers, covering all 34 provinces of China. Specifically, in 2023, we enabled approximately US$349 million of GMV across nearly 1 million projects (0.986 million projects). In 2022, we enabled approximately US$333 million of GMV across 0.91 million projects. Through our website and mobile apps, buyers can post their jobs for free, connect easily with talented people, and get a broad range of services executed quickly and efficiently. **Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: EPWK Holdings Ltd. increased the size of its small IPO to 2.75 million shares – up from 1.47 million shares – and set the price range at $4.00 t0 $6.00 – from a previously blank price range in the prospectus – to raise $13.75 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Oct. 23, 2024. Background: EPWK Holdings Ltd. replaced the original price range with blank spaces in an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 17, 2024, for its IPO of 1.47 million shares, run by Cathay Securities and Revere Securities. Previously EPWK Holdings Ltd. disclosed the terms for its small IPO in an F-1/A filing dated July 9, 2024: The company is offering 1.47 million Class A ordinary shares (1,466,667 ordinary shares) at a price range of $7.00 to $8.00 to raise $11.0 million. Background:Â EPWK Holdings Ltd. filed its F-1 on Feb. 9, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO.) “.

EPWK Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and has 291 employees. The company is located at Building #2, District A, No. 359 Chengyi Rd., The third phase of Xiamen Software Park Xiamen City, Fujian Province The Peopleâ€™s Republic of China, 361021 and can be reached via phone at +86 400-6999467 or on the web at http://www.epwk.com/.

