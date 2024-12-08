Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for Zoetis Q1 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

ZTS stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.00. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

