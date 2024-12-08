KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Outlook for DTE Energy Earnings

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $9.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.54.

Shares of DTE opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

