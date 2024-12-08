Research Analysts Set Expectations for ATS Q2 Earnings

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on ATS from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

ATS Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE ATS opened at C$44.70 on Friday. ATS has a 12 month low of C$33.47 and a 12 month high of C$60.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.