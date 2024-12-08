Brokers Issue Forecasts for WSP Global FY2026 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3 billion.
WSP Global Price Performance
Shares of WSP opened at C$258.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The stock has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$245.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$228.10. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$180.73 and a 1 year high of C$259.60.
WSP Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
