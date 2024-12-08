National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:ATR FY2026 Earnings

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
About SNC-Lavalin Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.