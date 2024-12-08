National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:ATR FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2024

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATRFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR)

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.