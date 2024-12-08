B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MRVL

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

