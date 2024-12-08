Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for NOC

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $25.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $473.65 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $286,183.41. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $666,461. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,426,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141,816 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 274.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

