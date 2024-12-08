Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at C$106.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.90. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$97.93 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.