Beneficient Enters into Agreement to Acquire Mercantile Bank International to Expand its Alternative Asset Custody ServicesDallas, TX – December 5, 2024 – Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and prim

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Beneficient’s 8K filing here.
Beneficient Company Profile
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
