Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VNOM. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Viper Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

