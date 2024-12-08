Zacks Research Estimates Amdocs’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amdocs in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.
Amdocs Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.64 on Friday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27.
Institutional Trading of Amdocs
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Amdocs by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank raised its position in Amdocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
