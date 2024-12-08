FY2027 EPS Estimate for Eversource Energy Boosted by Analyst

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for Eversource Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

ES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

