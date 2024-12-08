KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.49.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.
NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern Energy Group
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
