Leerink Partnrs Has Positive View of Ardelyx FY2027 Earnings

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 142.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 1,883,995 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,060,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,606 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 746,067 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 375.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 363,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $35,283.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,888.55. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $196,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,610.88. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,641 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

