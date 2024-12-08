Brokers Set Expectations for ATS Q1 Earnings

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

ATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

ATS stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. ATS has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ATS by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ATS during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ATS in the third quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ATS by 29.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

