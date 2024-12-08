Zacks Research Weighs in on Target’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.30.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Target has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

