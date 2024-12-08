Zacks Research Weighs in on Target’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.
TGT stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Target has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.
In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
